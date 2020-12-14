Scott Taggart set to miss out for Alloa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Taggart could miss Alloa’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Hibernian.

Taggart went off injured just before half-time during Saturday’s Championship win over Arbroath.

The versatile player last month ended a run of 8,490 consecutive minutes of action for the club when he was rested for the group-stage win over Stenhousemuir.

Scott Allan has rejoined his Hibernian team-mates but a return to action remains a long way off for the playmaker.

The 29-year-old – who has not featured since August after being ruled out with a mystery illness – has been given the all-clear to resume training but boss Jack Ross insists Allan will not be rushed in his recovery.

Jamie Murphy (hamstring), Alex Gogic (knock) and Sean Mackie (thigh) were all missing against Hamilton on Saturday.