Port Vale to hand Dave Worrall late fitness test ahead of Forest Green visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Port Vale are sweating on the fitness of Dave Worrall ahead of the visit of Forest Green.

Worrall has been struggling with a calf problem and was forced off after 74 minutes against Colchester on Saturday.

Mark Cullen and James Gibbons remain on the sidelines.

A win for Vale could lift them to within one point of the play-off spots.

Jake Young is back for Rovers having recovered from a bizarre injury.

Striker Young has been out for a fortnight after hurting himself by treading in a pothole.

Forest Green will check on Carl Winchester, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cambridge through injury.

Jordan Moore-Taylor is a doubt, while Liam Kitching could miss out again, having been left out at the weekend despite being fit.