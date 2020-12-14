Lee Brown blow for Portsmouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth will be without Lee Brown for the visit of Fleetwood.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury at Ipswich on Saturday and faces around three weeks on the sidelines.

On-loan Bristol City left-back Cameron Pring came on for Brown and could start on Tuesday night.

Pompey have no other injury concerns as they bid to go top of the Sky Bet League One table.

Fleetwood defender Tom Edwards will be assessed after missing Saturday’s win at Swindon with an ongoing injury problem.

Striker Ched Evans got a breather by starting on the bench at the weekend so he could be back in from kick-off.

Joel Coleman remains some way off a return to action.