No new injuries for Cambridge as they look to return to form against Colchester

Cambridge will look to end their winless run in Sky Bet League Two when Colchester visit on Tuesday.

The U’s have not tasted success in the division since November 3 – a run of five games – and lost away to Forest Green on Saturday.

Head coach Mark Bonner has no new injury concerns, with Liam O’Neill a long-term absentee due to a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile on-loan MK Dons midfielder Hiram Boateng is set to spend the next two months on the sidelines after surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Colchester boss Steve Ball made a triple substitution to help his team fight back and earn a 1-1 draw at Port Vale last weekend.

Courtney Senior, Michael Folivi and Luke Gambin were introduced and will hope to have done enough to secure a starting berth at Cambridge.

Tom Lapslie remains absent with a hamstring issue and young midfielder Diaz Wright has also suffered a setback with his knee injury.

Captain Harry Pell has not featured so far this month due to a knee problem picked up during training.