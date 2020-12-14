Danny Rowe a doubt for Oldham against Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forward Danny Rowe will be assessed ahead of Oldham’s midweek clash with Walsall in Sky Bet League Two.

He missed the win over Bradford on Saturday with muscle tightness and boss Harry Kewell will have to check on the fitness of his main striker before Tuesday’s fixture.

Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson (both hamstring) have continued their recovery this week, but are not expected to feature against the Saddlers.

George Blackwood has been absent since the seven-goal thriller at Barrow on November 24 and is building up his fitness.

Walsall forward Josh Gordon is working his way back to full fitness, but may be restricted to another cameo role.

A knee injury sidelined the striker earlier in the season and he continued his comeback with an appearance off the bench in the 2-1 win over Bolton last weekend.

The victory made it back-to-back triumphs for Walsall, who have moved up to 11th in the table and only three points off the play-offs.

Boss Darrell Clarke recently revealed the club have had to train away from their Essington base due to drainage problems, but it has not had an adverse affect on results.