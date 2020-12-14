Rod McDonald remains a doubt for Carlisle ahead of match against Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Carlisle are waiting on the fitness of Rod McDonald ahead of the Sky Bet League Two visit of Mansfield.

The defender has been out since mid-November with a groin injury.

Manager Chris Beech is unlikely to hurry McDonald’s return after seeing his side win their last three games.

The likes of Dean Furman and Joe Riley are pushing for recalls should Beech decide to shuffle his pack.

Mansfield will hand a late fitness test to defender James Perch.

The former Newcastle player has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Nigel Clough is likely to have midfielder George Maris and strikers Nicky Maynard and Andy Cook available after knocks.

Wing-back Joe Riley is a long-term absentee and will miss Tuesday’s clash.