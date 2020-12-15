Wayne Rooney has Graeme Shinnie and Duane Holmes to call on against Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Graeme Shinnie and Duane Holmes are available as Derby host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Scottish midfielder Shinnie served a one-match ban in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Stoke, which Holmes was rested for due to personal reasons.

Tom Lawrence’s ankle injury sustained in that clash will be assessed before Wednesday’s match, while Curtis Davies is set to see a specialist over an Achilles injury sustained at Brentford last week.

Jordon Ibe, Louie Sibley and Jack Stretton played for Derby Under-23s on Monday as they build up match fitness.

Swansea head to Derby buoyed by Saturday’s south Wales derby win at Cardiff.

Boss Steve Cooper says there are “no injuries from the weekend”, when Jamal Lowe’s brace secured an impressive 2-0 win in the Welsh capital.

On-loan Morgan Gibbs-White is close to training on grass, having been out since October with a fractured foot.

But teenage defender Tivonge Rushesha, who has been in matchday squads this term, will be sidelined for an extended period having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.