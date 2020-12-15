Arthur Masuaku and Michail Antonio remain sidelined for Crystal Palace clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham will be without Arthur Masuaku and Michail Antonio for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Wing-back Masuaku is sidelined after a knee operation and Antonio is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Said Benrahma is set to make his second start since joining from Brentford following an encouraging display in the win at Leeds last week.

Mamadou Sakho faces a late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace’s Premier League trip to West Ham on Wednesday.

The former Liverpool defender pulled up in training on Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

Palace have no other new injury issues ahead of taking on David Moyes’ Hammers.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Haller, Benrahma, Randolph, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Townsend, McArthur, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Benteke, Henderson, Mitchell, Woods, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha.