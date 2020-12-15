Granit Xhaka suspended as Arsenal take on Southampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arsenal must do without Granit Xhaka for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

The midfielder starts a three-match ban after his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Burnley.

Hector Bellerin will miss out too, having totted up five yellow cards, but Nicolas Pepe could be back after his own suspension has ended.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a clean bill of health as he heads into the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Striker Danny Ings started for the first time since November 1 in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Sheffield United after scoring from the penalty spot as a substitute at Brighton on Monday following his return from knee surgery.

Hasenhuttl has reported a series of bumps and bruises, but nothing more significant and will assess his options with the busy holiday programme in mind.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Willock, Elneny, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Forster, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Diallo, Long, Ings.