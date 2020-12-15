Captain Liam Kelly sidelined for Coventry’s Championship clash with Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coventry will be without captain Liam Kelly for their Championship clash with Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The key midfielder scored a brace against Wycombe on Saturday despite sustaining a groin injury that forced him off at half-time. City are anxiously awaiting news on how long he will be out for.

Jordan Shipley was back in the starting line-up at Adams Park but was substituted after only half an hour.

Striker Matty Godden (foot), Michael Rose (groin) and Marko Marosi (cheek) have all been missing in recent weeks but Julien Dacosta will hope to feature after being an unused substitute for the last two matches following an ankle problem.

Huddersfield will be without Ben Hamer and Danny Ward.

Both players were substituted during the heavy defeat by Bournemouth last weekend. Goalkeeper Hamer has an ongoing groin issue and his place will be taken by either Ryan Schofield or Joel Pereira.

Ward sustained a hamstring problem and is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks.

Jonathan Hogg (hip) and Demeaco Duhaney are available but Josh Koroma (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee), Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) remain out.