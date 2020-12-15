Ronaldo, Messi, the oche and coffee – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi received yet more accolades.
Premier League left-backs Alex Telles and Aaron Cresswell celebrated their birthday, as did midfielder Jesse Lingard.
Cricket
Cricket’s latest innovation was put to use in the Big Bash League.
Formula One
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso stepped inside the Renault car ahead of his F1 return at the ‘young drivers’ test’ in Abu Dhabi.
Golf
Eddie Pepperell is a man of simple tastes.
Darts
Eyes down!
Today is the day.
And former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins could not be more excited.
But 2018 world champion Rob Cross was gutted that fans have been prevented from attending.
Boxing
Tyson Fury has a new shirt.
