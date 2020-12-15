Ronaldo, Messi, the oche and coffee – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi received yet more accolades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Premier League left-backs Alex Telles and Aaron Cresswell celebrated their birthday, as did midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Feliz aniversário, @AT13Oficial! 🎁#MUFC @CasilleroDiablo pic.twitter.com/2cdF28mUti — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 15, 2020 Happy birthday, @Aaron_Cresswell! 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IqsaD0vL60 — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 15, 2020

Cricket

Cricket’s latest innovation was put to use in the Big Bash League.

Formula One

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso stepped inside the Renault car ahead of his F1 return at the ‘young drivers’ test’ in Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso, READY ☑️#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/6Kf9VGs80x — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) December 15, 2020 This new guy Alonso has made a promising start 😉#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/T1mDgkftdH — Formula 1 (@F1) December 15, 2020 It’s laps, laps and more laps for @alo_oficial at Yas Marina!#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/jWGQMIY7cl — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) December 15, 2020

Golf

Eddie Pepperell is a man of simple tastes.

Few things make me happier. pic.twitter.com/rYq5yOuTLi — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 15, 2020

Darts

Eyes down!

💥THE BIG ONE STARTS TONIGHT💥 It may not be how we'd hoped but 16 days of pure darting drama starts this evening. To add to the entertainment across the event we've devised our @WilliamHill World Darts Championship Bingo Card – simply print it off and look out for these gems. pic.twitter.com/xzGffVFuWY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2020

Today is the day.

And former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins could not be more excited.

But 2018 world champion Rob Cross was gutted that fans have been prevented from attending.

Hugely disappointing that there will be no fans at Ally Pally after tonight. Gutted after all the hard work from @OfficialPDC. But stay strong & safe & hopefully OK after Xmas. Please also checkout my new website! ⚡️https://t.co/BC9hPFy7mk pic.twitter.com/FrbjwfKRaP — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) December 15, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury has a new shirt.