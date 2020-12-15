Josh Mullin eager to see Livingston progress to Betfred Cup semi-finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Josh Mullin aims to help Livingston make more progress in their recent rejuvenation by reaching the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

Livi are looking to reach their first major semi-final since 2006 when they host Ross County on Wednesday.

The achievement would continue the upturn in fortunes of a club who were in the bottom tier of Scottish football 10 years ago and were relegated back to the third tier in 2016.

Mullin helped Livi to successive promotions before returning to the club earlier this season after two years with County.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s massive, a chance to get to Hampden for both teams. That’s a massive incentive in itself as you don’t get there very often.

“One of the reasons I came back was seeing the change and progress the club has made over the years.

“I was there from League One to going up from the Championship through the play-offs. It’s been a massive rise but it’s not stood still, it’s continuing to do that.

“It comes from within the club, from the coaching staff right down through the kit man, the physio, the sports scientists – every one of them do everything they can to push you and put demands on you.

“Everyone wants to go in that direction and it’s a case of everyone pulling together.”

Mullin returned to West Lothian just before Livi’s cup campaign began in October and will face his former club for the first time since that move.

The midfielder said: “I’ve got a lot of mates up there still but, come Wednesday, there’s no mates in football, is there?

“They will be the exact same. It’s a game where both sets of players will be absolutely hungry to win.”