Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by a reporter’s washing machine.

Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtual briefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he was left in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferences were laid bare.

When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotely from his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machine went loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’s attention.

The Portuguese interrupted the question to say: “What’s that noise? Big noise?”

The sheepish reporter then replied: “That might be my washing machine.”

Thankfully the journalist was able to finish his question and the rest of the press conference went without a hitch, avoiding a washout.