Carlos Mendes Gomes nets winner as Morecambe strike back against Leyton Orient

Morecambe overtook Tuesday night’s opponents Leyton Orient in the League Two table following a 2-1 comeback victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrimps had to come from behind to take the points after Danny Johnson gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute when he volleyed home a neat right-wing cross from Hector Kyprianou just eight yards out.

The goal came at a time when the visitors were dominating the game but Morecambe came back into it after the half-hour mark with Cole Stockton seeing two shots blocked and one well saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

The O’s went close to doubling their advantage five minutes after the break when Conor Wilkinson hit the crossbar with a 30-yard free-kick.

But Morecambe came back and levelled after 56 minutes when skipper Sam Lavelle scored from close range after a goalmouth scramble following a fine Vigouroux save.

The game then swung from end to end and it was the Shrimps who got the winner when Adam Phillips found Carlos Mendes Gomes with a superb through ball and the midfielder kept his cool to take a good touch and slide the ball home.

Mendes Gomes almost added another with a dipping header from another Phillips through ball and the latter went close with a free-kick.

Orient staged a late rally with Wilkinson going close with another free-kick and Josh Coulson heading a late chance straight at Mark Halstead as the hosts held on for maximum points and their second-successive win.