Reece James bags brace as Doncaster sink Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Reece James scored twice as Doncaster picked up a third straight league victory with a 2-1 win over Swindon.

Diallang Jaiyesimi grabbed a late penalty for Swindon, who rallied late on but fell to a fourth successive defeat.

It was an open start to the game and Jonny Smith missed a glorious opportunity to put Swindon ahead on the half hour when he fired over the bar from a good position.

Doncaster began to take control and Danny Amos drew a superb save from Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar with a curling effort from 25 yards before the goalkeeper got in the way of a James Coppinger effort on the stroke of half-time.

But Rovers did break the deadlock after 47 minutes. Mere seconds after Swindon saw a penalty claim turned down, Josh Sims fed a ball into the box which rolled through to James who rifled past Kovar.

Doncaster doubled their advantage after 72 minutes when James collected a long pass from Ben Whiteman and fired home.

Jaiyesimi fired in from the spot after he was fouled by Andy Butler but it was the last act of the game.