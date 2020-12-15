Matt Taylor at the double as Oxford thrash depleted Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford blasted four goals in the second half to chalk up their first league win in six games with a 4-0 demolition of a weakened Northampton.

Both sides wore green armbands at the Kassam in memory of Cobblers fan Harry Dunn, who was killed by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in August 2019.

Matt Taylor struck twice to take his tally for the season to seven.

Oxford’s Josh Ruffels shot against the post before the break while for Northampton, Fraser Horsfall headed a corner wide.

Striker Taylor began the rout by heading in from three yards after Sean Clare’s cross looped over goalkeeper Steve Arnold four minutes after the break.

Olamide Shodipo then doubled the U’s lead in the 65th minute, firing into the bottom corner after cutting in from the left.

Taylor got his second when he headed in Jordan Obita’s centre a minute from time.

And in stoppage time, substitute Dan Agyei fired in a brilliant individual effort from 20 yards to complete the scoring.

The beleaguered visitors were without 10 players because of injuries and suspensions, including five defenders.

Boss Keith Curle gave a first start to 17-year-old Max Dyche, son of Burnley manager Sean.