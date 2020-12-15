Kyle Hudlin helps Solihull return to winning ways with stunner against Halifax

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kyle Hudlin scored a stunning second-half winner as Solihull ended a two-match losing streak in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 home victory over Halifax.

The visitors, who came into the game on the back of three successive wins, took the lead in the 21st minute when Martin Woods headed home Luke Summerfied’s cross.

But Solihull were back on level terms within three minutes, Jimmy Ball firing the loose ball past Sam Johnson for his third goal in as many games.

Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot made several fine saves to deny Summerfield twice and Danny Williams.

They came either side of Hudlin’s 25-yard screamer into the top corner in the 56th minute, with Neill Byrne heading against the post for Halifax in stoppage time.