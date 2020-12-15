Reece Hall-Johnson nets dramatic winner for Wrexham at 10-man Weymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reece Hall-Johnson scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a superb comeback 3-2 victory for Wrexham at struggling Weymouth.

Josh McQuoid marked his 31st birthday with a fine header in the third minute to put Weymouth ahead following good play between Ollie Harfield and Ben Thomson.

The Terras doubled their advantage when Jake McCarthy found the top corner with a towering header in the 26th minute and looked set to end their four-match losing streak.

However, Theo Vassell scored a quickfire brace in the 72nd and 73rd minute to restore parity and the drama did not stop there.

Shamir Mullings was sent off for the hosts for an elbow on Wrexham midfielder Luke Young but they still looked set for a point before Hall-Johnson broke Weymouth hearts when his cross looped over goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and into the net for a dramatic winner.