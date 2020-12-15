Neil Critchley salutes Blackpool “character” after dramatic win over Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Neil Critchley believes there is nothing sweeter than a late winning goal and wants Blackpool to use their last-gasp 3-2 victory over Hull as a springboard to climb the League One table.

CJ Hamilton smashed home the loose ball in the third minute of stoppage time to snatch all three points for the Seasiders after Reece Burke’s 89th-minute header looked to have earned leaders Hull a point.

The Tigers had led following Mallik Wilks’ close-range finish but Jerry Yates and Keshi Anderson put the hosts in front before the late drama, leaving Critchley ecstatic and eager for his side to create some momentum.

“You can’t beat a late winner can you? These boys never know when they’re beaten,” beamed Critchley, whose side sit 12th in the league.

“It was a terrific win and three good points. We’ve got a belief about us and we’re resilient and hard to beat but we’ve got to maintain it.

“The spirit and resilience these boys have developed has come from a tough start to the season, they’ve been outstanding.

“We scored a really good winner, it showed real character to do that.

“It was a really good game between two really good teams. I thought we were really unfortunate to go one down but we responded well.

“I was disappointed with the start of the second half but we scored a good goal to lead and then conceded a disappointing goal.

“I don’t think there’s a lot between a lot of the teams in this division. We’re showing some consistency now but we know that can turn the other way as well.”

It was Hull’s second consecutive loss after Saturday’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury and it’s now three league games without a win.

They are still top of the table but boss Grant McCann admits he isn’t enjoying the bitter taste of recent results.

He said: “I’m angry losing the game, especially because all three goals are soft.

“It’s raw we’ve lost the game and I’m the worst loser in the world.

“But we’ve got to pick the players up again because we’ve got Portsmouth on Friday. We need a response.

“Losing two games in a row is not great but we’re not panicking. It shows how well we’ve done up to this point.

“We’re still in a good position and there’s a long way to go. There’s going to be bumps and bruises along the way. The players are hurting but we’ll pick them up.

“We weren’t poor like were against Shrewsbury on Saturday but ultimately the three goals have cost us.

“I don’t know whether we’ve raised expectations after such a good start, we’re just trying to get on with our jobs and trying to do as well as we can.”