Ryan Lowe lays down the law to his struggling Plymouth side after another defeat

Ryan Lowe laid it on the line to his “under-performing” players after Plymouth sunk to a sixth consecutive defeat.

Argyle’s lethargic showing in the first half played into Crewe’s hands and goals from Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale appeared to have set the Railwaymen on the way to a comfortable win.

But Lowe managed to inspire improvement from his beleaguered troops against one of his former clubs after the break and substitute Luke Jephcott’s late strike left the game in the balance in the closing minutes.

“I’m a caring man towards my group and I don’t believe in slagging off players or hanging them out to dry,” said Lowe.

“But they are playing for Plymouth Argyle and have got to know what that means because there are a select few who are letting us down at the moment.

“There’s 14 out of contract at the end of the season and I know what I would be doing now if I was out of contract.

“While there were some positives to take from the last 25 to 30 minutes, the first half was not acceptable – we didn’t stick to our game plan. Crewe are a good team but the players were not doing what I asked.

“We lack quality in certain areas, but the minimum we should be doing is running around. We let Crewe get on the ball and press us.”

Crewe’s opener was set up by a superb assist from Tommy Lowery, with the midfielder’s delicate clip to the far post dropping into the feet of Charlie Kirk who finished across keeper Mike Cooper in the 22nd minute.

Lowe was left frustrated on the touchline as his players rarely ventured into the home half in the first period and while they defended in depth, Dale still managed to wriggle clear down the right to score Crewe’s second two minutes before half-time as he cut in to find the far corner with a deflected effort.

Lowe revamped his side using all five substitutions and Jephcott and Ryan Hardie pepped up what had been a non-existent attack. Hardie had goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen scrambling with a long-range effort.

And Jephcott threatened with a near-post effort before turning on a loose ball and firing into the corner with five minutes remaining.

Crewe boss Dave Artell said the margin of the victory should have been greater.

“We were a bit short on the bench and they had five who came on and gave them more energy, although they had to resort to long balls to get them back into it,” said Artell.

“Although their goal changed the game, the best team won. Before then they’d not really threatened, apart from a shot from distance.

“Owen Dale has now scored four in four games and I think Kelland Watts has probably had to go to hospital to have his blood checked out as he twisted and turned him all over the place.”