Paul Lambert delighted to edge Burton and keep pace with League One leaders

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert was delighted with a 2-1 League One victory over Burton which moved his injury-hit side into joint-second place, two points off the top of the table.

Emyr Huws’ stooping header in the 80th minute secured all three points for the Tractor Boys.

Keanan Bennetts opened the scoring for the home side when Oli Hawkins won the ball in the air. It fell to Kayden Jackson who played in Bennetts to pick out the corner of the goal.

But the visitors struck back midway through the first period when Joe Powell converted a cross from Colin Daniel before Huws’ winner.

Lambert said: “To be two points off the top of the table – considering the guys that we’ve got – is incredible.

“It was important to get the three points. We have a team out, 10 lads out injured at the minute but we need them back as quick as we can but the guys are hanging in there which I think we have got to do at the minute.

“We got caught on the counter (for Burton’s equaliser) and after that they sat deep.

“I will take anything at the minute and I thought we deserved it on the amount of pressure we put on them but they are a hard team to break down.

“Considering what we have got here, we have got a team out but sitting two points off the top, I’m really pleased.”

Burton manager Jake Buxton said his side was “unlucky” not to gain a point in the game which kept them firmly rooted at the bottom.

Burton missed a golden opportunity to equalise in the 89th minute when Lucas Akins stabbed the ball over the crossbar.

Buxton said: “It was difficult in terms of the result but in terms of the performance, it was good.

“The players tried their socks off and we were very unlucky not to come away with a point.

“We created numerous chances again but we just needed a little bit of luck for them to go in.

“The response was good as it has been in previous games. I’ve got no qualms with the character in the group, it has been good from day one but we need to start picking up points in terms of performance but the league table doesn’t lie.

“In terms of performance and effort, I was happy with that.

“You just need people to stick it in the back of the net at the big moments, sadly it was not to be tonight.”