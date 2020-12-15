Karl Robinson says Oxford’s win over Northampton ‘why I love the job’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson said the second half rout of Northampton made him realise why he loves his job so much.

Matt Taylor scored twice, and the U’s put the Cobblers to the sword with Olamide Shodipo and Dan Agyei also netting late on in a 4-0 win over the Cobblers, who had been hit hard by injuries and suspensions.

Both sides wore green armbands as a tribute to Northampton fan Harry Dunn, who was killed by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in August 2019.

Robinson said: “The main difference between the first and the second half was that our turnover of the ball and our intensity and pressure in the second half was excellent.

“In the second half our midfielders played a bit higher up the pitch and we were more aggressive.

“It was a really pleasing win and I’m very pleased for the players and the 2,000 fans who were here.

“It was great for Matty Taylor to get two goals and what a great finish too by Dan Agyei.

“These are the moments why I love the job.

“I love the feeling of support the fans give the players.

“With next Saturday’s game at Bristol Rovers now called off because of Covid we now have a break.

“So we have to make sure we go into the Christmas and New Year period fresh.

“And we know we have the flexibility to make sure signings in January so things are looking better for us.

“We’re unbeaten now in quite a few games and this win certainly makes our draws against Hull and Blackpool that much better.

“We have an injury worry over John Mousinho who came off. It’s the same knee he has injured before but he says he knows he’s not going to be playing much more at his age so he just wants to keep going while he can.

“But Rob Atkinson should definitely be fit to return for our next match on Boxing Day now.”

Furious Northampton boss Keith Curle kept his team in the dressing room for more than an hour and a half after the final whistle.

The Cobblers were dumped out of the FA Cup at nearby Oxford City, of the National League South, last month.

Curle said: “There was nowhere near enough fight from us.

“The first half was a stalemate, then it was a deflection on the cross for the first goal.

“But after the second one went in it was evident we didn’t have enough men out there, and not enough fight tonight.

“Some players have let me down tonight, no question.

“I can handle getting beat – that’s the industry we’re in. But there are ways of losing.

“And that wasn’t my kind of team.

“Some of those new players were given an opportunity, coming in and getting a chance, but after some of those performances they won’t be professional footballers for long.

“We’re in a fight to maintain our survival in this division and we need to have a fight, aggression and belief in what we’re doing.”