Hibs hoping to have Kevin Nisbet back from a muscle injury against Dundee United

Hibernian hope to have Kevin Nisbet back for the weekend after the striker missed the Betfred Cup win over Alloa.

The striker, who has 11 goals this season, was absent as Hibs beat Alloa 2-1 to reach the semi-finals but could face Dundee United at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership.

Head coach Jack Ross said: “He just had a slight muscle problem from the weekend. He did a little bit of training on Monday but was still feeling it a little bit. Hopefully he will be OK for Saturday.

“If he had been fully fit he would have played on Tuesday but he said he wasn’t so we left him out.”

Hibs reached a third consecutive semi-final but Ross is setting higher targets following defeats by Celtic and Hearts over the past 14 months, the first just before he joined the club.

“It’s about taking that next step now and keep putting ourselves in those positions,” he said.

“We have to keep being relentless in our pursuit of doing that.

“We will look forward to the semi-final when it comes around and to be there again is a good achievement for the team but it’s about making that next step and getting to a final.

“It’s about winning a cup and I keep taking about coming to the club to manage it and make sure we do that.”