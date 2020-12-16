Andrew Considine extends long association at Aberdeen with fresh one-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen stalwart Andrew Considine hopes to end his career at Pittodrie after agreeing a new one-year deal.

The one-club man has signed an extension to his contract which stretches to the summer of 2022.

It comes just two months after the versatile defender made his Scotland debut at the age of 33.

Considine made his debut for the Reds against Dundee in 2004 and he has gone on to chalk up 537 games – putting him fifth on the all-time Aberdeen appearance list – and he hopes there will be plenty more to come.

He told RedTV: “I’m delighted to have signed for another year with Aberdeen and it’s just the icing on the cake after an incredible year.

“Obviously I’ve played for my country which was massive for me and my family.

“And to finish the year adding another year to my contract is fantastic.

“Will I finish my career at Aberdeen? I think so yes. I feel as fit as ever. Having this extra year will take me up to I am 35, which sounds a bit scary but if I can look after myself and stay injury-free then there’s no reason why I can’t play beyond that – and hopefully it is here.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes added: “Having worked with Andy for eight years, I know his dedicated approach will enable him to amass even more appearances for club and his contract extension is richly deserved.

“It’s very rare in the modern game for a player to not only remain at the one club for the majority of his career, but to also play that many games for one club.

“I know Andy feels he has much more to achieve at Aberdeen and there is no reason why he can’t continue being a prominent player for us in the next couple of seasons.”