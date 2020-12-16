Deja vu darts and Kane Williamson’s new child – Wednesday’s Sporting Social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.

Football

Chris Wilder set a journalist straight.

Nigel Adkins saluted the goalkeepers’ union.

Tottenham remembered a memorable day at Anfield…

…as did Liverpool.

A second-half fightback from the Reds 💪 Highlights from our clash against @SpursOfficial at Anfield last season ⏪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/p4PyD1cTSl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2020

Wolves offered a solution to the problem of how to celebrate when there are no fans.

When you can't celebrate a winner in front of the South Bank, 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 is the next best thing… 🙌😅 pic.twitter.com/IvZkbH9s7P — Wolves (@Wolves) December 16, 2020

Chelsea wished their former captain a happy 54th birthday.

Leicester marked midfielder Wilfred Ndidi’s 24th birthday.

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, now at Vissel Kobe in Japan, is starting the road to recovery after surgery.

Ilkay Gundogan urged City to move on.

It's been a disappointing result in the end after we've created so many chances in yesterday's game. But let's stay positive & confident – next crucial matches are just around the corner 💪🏼🎱⚽ @premierleague @ManCity pic.twitter.com/nnez6NgHlf — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 16, 2020

Cricket

Some happy news for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Jack Brooks was back in the gym/bar!

Who knew?

🤯 Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mahela Jayawardene … picking up international wickets! Here's a video you don't want to miss 😄 pic.twitter.com/IkROsA3tew — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2020

Darts

A different costume but the same result for Peter Wright.

𝟑𝟒𝟗 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓… Peter Wright's winning darts last night were almost identical to his World Championship winning visit 349 days ago 🤯 Some things never change… pic.twitter.com/r2Sx0XHMD8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2020

Karel Sedlacek is a Max and Paddy fan…

Formula One

New AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda knows he will be carrying the hopes of a nation next year.

Yuki Tsunoda will become the 18th Japanese driver to race in F1 – and the first since 2014 🇯🇵#F1 pic.twitter.com/AASsF6D8Fs — Formula 1 (@F1) December 16, 2020

Lewis Hamilton reflected on 2020.

Boxing

Another big fight night this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) 🇲🇽 Un Grand Arrival distinto a los anteriores pero sintiendo el apoyo de todos ustedes desde lejos. 💪 🇺🇸 A Grand Arrival different from the previous ones, but feeling everyone's support from afar. 💪 #CaneloSmith pic.twitter.com/oYkmZ4FlQ2 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 16, 2020

Wise words from The Hitman.

Frank Bruno did his best to spread the Christmas love.

This story touched me as a boxer Loneliness comes as part of the training however this man a war hero married for 70 years & now very lonely after the death of his wife I am sending him a Xmas card today why don't you also do the same? https://t.co/SpRCXd7Hax pic.twitter.com/r6bdMrtwoM — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) December 16, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor kept in top shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Golf

Justin Thomas is heading to Abu Dhabi.

Can’t wait for my first trip to Abu Dhabi. Thanks for having me @EuropeanTour! https://t.co/harDhP4KXM — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) December 16, 2020

Ian Poulter reflected on Ferrari’s Formula One campaign.

Lee on a tee.

Poults… not sure on that one.