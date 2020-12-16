Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
The only way is up for Derby after Swansea win extends run – Wayne Rooney

by Press Association
December 16, 2020, 8:37 pm
Derby are unbeaten in six since Wayne Rooney was made interim manager (Nigel French/PA)

Wayne Rooney believes the only way is up for his Derby side after they beat Swansea 2-0 to record a first home win in the Championship this season.

Derby are still in the bottom three on goal difference but are unbeaten in six since Rooney was made interim manager.

Colin Kazim-Richards gave the home side the perfect start by scoring in the fourth minute when he was the first to react after Lee Buchanan knocked on a free-kick.

Swansea were second best all over the pitch and they went further behind in the 37th minute when Kamil Jozwiak drove in a shot from just inside the box from a Martyn Waghorn pass.

