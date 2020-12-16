Neil Harris says Cardiff can put derby defeat behind them after Birmingham win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris believes their dramatic comeback triumph over Birmingham can help them begin to put the South Wales derby disappointment behind them.

Robert Glatzel gave Cardiff an early lead after Jake Clarke-Salter’s defensive error, before Marc Roberts levelled with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Ivan Sanchez weaved his way through the Cardiff defence to score a stunning solo goal in the 57th minute. And it looked as if they would claim all three points when Neil Etheridge denied Glatzel a second from the spot with a sprawling save.

But Harry Wilson and Sean Morrison scored a pair of late goals to complete the comeback and make it five wins in six matches.

“Obviously it breeds confidence and galvanises the group again,” said Harris.

“Winning today doesn’t take the hurt away from Saturday, we can’t do that until March but five wins from six, in the middle of a difficult run fixture wise and the stinging criticism that came our way Saturday.

“Now we have a tough seven days with Norwich and Brentford at home, two sides I expect to be in top six.

“But we went to Watford and Stoke, two teams in top five and won at both, we’ve shown we can compete and hope we can get one or two back from injury or suspension.

“I went through every emotion to be fair, first 25 minutes excellent, excellent football, forward, between the lines over the top, we got in front could have been more in front.

“We didn’t deserve to be behind, your ex-goalkeeper saves the penalty but fair to the guys to come back. We took a winger off put second forward on to be more attacking and it paid off.”

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka says his side must overcome individual mistakes if they want to climb the table.

“Mistakes are difficult to plan for, we knew how dangerous they were with Wilson when he plays as a winger and we knew how dangerous Morrison is from set pieces, but we conceded those goals,” he said.

“We need to learn, because we had individual mistakes against Watford as well, they have been awful for us.

“We should have been better in the first 20 minutes with the way we approached the game, when you don’t start then it takes time but we finished the first-half much better and then when we had control of the game we had two or three individual mistakes which cost us.

“When you play away from home, score two goals and have the game under control it is very disappointing.

“Ivan Sanchez was due a goal and deserved the one he scored today. Unfortunately the result wasn’t good for us, we have to keep going and look ahead to the game on Saturday.”