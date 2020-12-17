Connor Mahoney misses out again for Millwall against Nottingham Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall will remain without Connor Mahoney for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Sky Bet Championship.

The winger has not featured for the Lions since the start of November due to a quad injury and boss Gary Rowett confirmed he has suffered a setback, which could sideline him for the rest of this month.

West Brom loanee Kenneth Zohore (calf) is another who is unlikely to return before the year is out while young midfielder Billy Mitchell (hamstring) is already absent until January.

Rowett handed opportunities to Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in the victory at Bristol City and both are set to lead the line again.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will have more options to pick from for the trip to south London.

Anthony Knockaert and Tobias Figueiredo are back again after one-match bans, but may have to settle for a spot on the bench following Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Lewis Grabban came off the bench to wrap up the points with a goal on his return from a hip injury and will be pushing for more minutes this weekend.

Forest remain without Scott McKenna (ankle), Fouad Bachirou (hamstring), Jack Colback (ankle) and Luke Freeman (groin).