Connor Brown back to bolster Barrow under caretaker Rob Kelly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caretaker Rob Kelly will take charge of Barrow for a second time when Cheltenham make the trip to Cumbria on Saturday.

The experienced coach was tasked with leading the team at Scunthorpe in midweek after David Dunn was sacked, but saw the side lose 2-1 to a last-minute goal.

Kelly, who has ruled out taking the job, is expected to oversee Barrow’s game with the Iron before the interview process for Dunn’s successor gets under way next week.

Connor Brown will return for the Bluebirds after a one-match ban, but Brad Barry (hamstring), Mike Jones (Achilles), Lewis Hardcastle (ankle) and Courtney Baker-Richardson (hip) look set to miss out.

Cheltenham will hope to be able to name a back-up goalkeeper for the clash at Barrow after not having a reserve for first-choice Josh Griffiths on the bench for their last two fixtures.

A training ground knock saw Scott Flinders unable to be part of the squads for the matches against Salford and Bolton while youngster Max Harris has had to self-isolate after his girlfriend contracted coronavirus.

Flinders is expected to be fit enough to take his spot amongst the substitutes this weekend, but the Robins are not without other injury problems.

Sean Long (hip), Conor Thomas and Chris Clements (both calf) are unavailable and not set to return until 2021.