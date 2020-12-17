Wycombe without suspended Alex Pattison for QPR clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe will be without Alex Pattison for Saturday’s Championship clash with QPR.

The midfielder was sent off in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, and now starts a three-match ban.

Fit-again striker Uche Ikpeazu could come into contention for a start, having return from his latest problem with a substitute appearance against the Cherries.

Anthony Stewart continues to close in on a return from a knee problem.

Striker Macauley Bonne could come into contention to start for QPR, with Rangers winless in their last six matches.

Defender Osman Kakay will be a doubt again having been withdrawn with a knock during the 1-0 home loss to Reading on December 12.

Lee Wallace will miss out again due to an ongoing calf injury.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are both sidelined with long-term knee problems.