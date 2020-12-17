Hull to assess George Honeyman ahead of Portsmouth clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull are waiting on the results of a scan on George Honeyman ahead of the top-of-the-table showdown with Portsmouth on Friday night.

Honeyman missed Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at Blackpool with a tight hamstring.

But Hull are hopeful the midfielder, previously an ever-present this season, will be available.

Alfie Jones, Callum Jones and Martin Samuelsen are still sidelined.

Portsmouth are still without Lee Brown, who suffered a torn hamstring against Ipswich last weekend.

Bristol City loanee Cam Pring deputised at left-back in the 0-0 midweek draw with Fleetwood and is set to keep his place.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has no other injury concerns.

Jackett’s side would climb above Hull into top spot with a victory.