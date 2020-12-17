Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul eyeing return against Cardiff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich could have goalkeeper Tim Krul back for the visit of Cardiff on Saturday.

The Dutchman has missed the past six matches since hobbling off against Stoke last month with a thigh issue, but is back in full training.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is also stepping up his recovery, along with defender Ben Gibson (calf), left-back Xavi Quintilla (hip), midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring), Sam Byram (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (thigh).

Forward Adam Idah and defender Bali Mumba (both knee) are longer-term absentees.

Cardiff will have midfielder Joe Ralls available again following suspension.

Ralls was sent off for two cautions in the derby against Welsh rivals Swansea, so missed the midweek 3-2 win over Birmingham.

Kieffer Moore is sidelined by a hamstring tear, which is likely to keep the striker out until the new year.

Forward Lee Tomlin (groin) and on-loan Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) continue their recovery, along with Isaac Vassell (quad).