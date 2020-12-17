Ryan Longman may continue on the wing as AFC Wimbledon host Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ryan Longman could continue on the wing as AFC Wimbledon host Crewe in Saturday’s League One clash.

Midfielder Longman switched to the flank for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, impressing boss Glyn Hodges as the Dons battled to a point on Wearside.

Defender Will Nightingale and striker Ollie Palmer could come into contention to start having been on the bench against the Black Cats.

The Dons could switch from Tuesday’s 5-4-1 formation for a more attacking approach at home.

Omar Beckles and Olly Lancashire will continue their centre-back pairing for Crewe.

The duo received high praise from boss David Artell after Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Plymouth.

Wingers Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale also impressed as Crewe claimed their third win in four league matches.

Perry Ng remains suspended for the visitors.