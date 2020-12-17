Preston will leave it late with Ryan Ledson and Brad Potts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Preston will check on the fitness of Ryan Ledson and Brad Potts before the visit of Bristol City.

Ledson and Potts are carrying minor knocks and late calls will be made on both ahead of the Sky Bet Championship contest.

North End are still without Ben Pearson, who is likely to be missing until the new year with an ankle injury, while knee problems keep Billy Bodin and Louis Moult out.

Patrick Bauer is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

City could be without as many as 12 players for the trip.

Famara Diedhiou serves a one-match ban following his red card against Milwall and Chris Brunt is out with a calf injury.

Tomas Kalas will be assessed due to a dead leg and Nahki Wells also needs a fitness check on an arm injury.

Jay Dasilva, who will undergo surgery next week on a stress fracture of his tibia, Jamie Paterson, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Steven Sessegnon, Andreas Weimann, Joe Williams and Liam Walsh are all sidelined.