Scott Parker sees the light as Fulham get the point to climb out of bottom three

Fulham manager Scott Parker believes there are positives to be taken from his side’s defensive performance during their goalless draw with Brighton.

In a cagey game, Albion’s Adam Lallana came closest to breaking the deadlock, only for what would have been his first goal for Brighton to be ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Parker bolstered his backline with a number of new signings before October’s transfer deadline as the club focused on ensuring top-flight survival.

However, the Cottagers have kept just two clean sheets in 13 outings in the Premier League this season, including Wednesday’s 0-0 draw – a result which moved them out of bottom three.

For a large part of the second half, the Fulham defence withstood the Brighton pressure and managed to keep the game level, and Parker was keen to draw positives from the night.

“It’s a massive positive,” the Fulham boss said about his side’s resolute defensive performance.

“Because I think it’s been well documented and I think everyone’s seen at times that we’ve not been able to do that, there have been times this year where we’re one goal down or two goals down and that’s vitally important in this league and gives you an uphill task.

“I felt they generated that pressure from set plays but in saying that they’re a big, big side and obviously brought that pressure on. But we withstood that very well and were always in the game.

“I think it was a fair result, both teams came away with a point. We move on now.”

Brighton went into the game on the back of successive defeats against Southampton and Leicester but, with a number of players returning, manager Graham Potter also made the unusual decision to replace the goalkeeper.

Robert Sanchez was included in the starting line-up for his second league appearance for the club ahead of number one Mat Ryan, a decision which was defended by the Seagulls boss after the game.

“We made the decision to go with Rob,” Potter said.

“Rob’s got some incredible attributes that we wanted to use. Huge potential and it’s our job now to try and help him fulfil that.

“Jason Steele’s been good as the number two and he fulfils that role really well, so that was the decision for the game.”

On whether Sanchez would keep his place, Potter said: “Yeah he will. He’s played on merit in terms of how he’s trained every day and worked and I thought his performance was good tonight.”