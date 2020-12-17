Lloyd Isgrove should keep his place when Bolton take on Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lloyd Isgrove will bid to put his injury-hit start to life at Bolton behind him in the Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere.

Midfielder Isgrove made his first start for Bolton in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Cheltenham, finally in from the off after several niggles and substitute appearances.

Now fully fit, however, Bolton hope the 27-year-old, who joined the club from Swindon, will be able to put together a run of appearances.

Ian Evatt will take charge of his first match under the title of manager, having had his role altered from head coach.

Tranmere will be itching to get back into action following the postponement of Tuesday’s clash with Stevenage owing to positive Covid-19 tests for their opponents.

James Vaughan continues to battle tendonitis so remains a doubt.

Stefan Payne is expected to miss out again with a long-term groin injury.

The likes of Liam Ridehalgh, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Ollie Banks will be pushing to step back into the starting line-up.