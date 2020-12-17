Tony Pulis has reduced options as Owls seek to end winless run against Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has a handful of injury troubles as his side host Coventry on Saturday in a bid to end their nine-game winless streak.

German defender Julian Borner was tipped to return to action after a facial injury sustained against Huddersfield on December 8 – but he played no part in the Owls’ previous two fixtures and remains a doubt.

Dominic Iorfa is also sidelined after sustaining an Achilles injury during the club’s 2-1 loss to Barnsley last weekend and faces a significant absence.

Pulis’ injury list already includes Aden Flint (hamstring), Jack Marriott (calf) and Keiren Westwood (groin).

Coventry could be boosted by a comeback from striker Matty Godden.

Manager Mark Robins confirmed the forward resumed training on Thursday after a nine-game absence with a foot injury.

He is likely to travel with the squad to South Yorkshire and could feature in the fixture should he show no ill-effects following his return to training.

Marko Marosi (cheekbone) and Michael Rose (groin) are unlikely inclusions, whereas Julien Dacosta seems to have overcome an ankle injury and could be involved.