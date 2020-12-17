Ryan Lowe may make changes for struggling Plymouth’s game with MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe must decide whether to shuffle his pack against MK Dons.

Argyle’s 2-1 defeat at Crewe on Tuesday was their sixth successive league loss and Lowe made two half-time changes with Lewis Macleod and Luke Jephcott coming on for Kelland Watts and Tyrese Fornah.

Jephcott scored at Gresty Road and will fancy his chances of starting, but Macleod is likely to be on the bench again.

Lowe said the former Rangers player will be “wrapped in cotton wool” after recovering from a lengthy injury.

MK Dons could be without Louis Thompson and Jordan Houghton.

Thompson has missed seven games with a hamstring injury while Houghton has been struggling with a leg problem.

Matthew Sorinola and Lasse Sorensen came in for the 1-1 draw with Peterborough in midweek and should keep their places after an impressive performance.

Kieran Agard will be hoping for some action after being an unused substitute in the last two games following an injury.