Nathan Baxter hoping to keep place in John Coleman’s Accrington side

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Accrington goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will hope to keep his place for the visit of Blackpool.

The Chelsea loanee kept a clean sheet – Stanley’s first in five matches having conceded nine in four games – on his league debut in the win over Gillingham on Tuesday night having been preferred to Toby Savin.

Midfielder Sean McConville started his first league match since New Year’s Day last weekend and could also retain his place.

On-loan Mo Sangare (hamstring) and Ross Sykes (knee) are still absent but Tariq Uwakwe could get his place back having been rested after a recent knee problem.

Blackpool’s on-loan Arsenal defender Dan Ballard has returned to training and is likely to be back in contention.

The 21-year-old has missed the last two matches with a hamstring problem but if he comes through Friday’s session without any problems, he will be added to the squad.

Manager Neil Critchley made five changes for the last-gasp midweek win over Hull and, with Tuesday’s game against Sunderland postponed, could be inclined to keep faith with the majority of that side.

MJ Williams has yet to return to the squad after an elbow injury while Matty Virtue, after his first two league appearances of the season as a substitute, could be in contention to start.