Nicky Maynard faces late fitness test as Mansfield take on Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mansfield will check on forward Nicky Maynard ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against bottom club Southend.

Maynard missed the midweek defeat at Carlisle after sustaining a dead leg, so might not be rushed back into action.

Stags boss Nigel Clough had named an unchanged starting XI on Tuesday night, with forwards Andy Cook and Tyrese Sinclair both sent on during the second half.

Defender James Perch (hamstring) continues his recovery, while wing-back Joe Riley is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Southend will be without midfielder Jason Demetriou through suspension as they chase a third-straight league win.

Demetriou collected a fifth caution during the midweek 3-1 home win over Grimsby so will serve a one-game ban.

Striker Brandon Goodship will be assessed on a rib injury, which saw him rested against the Mariners.

Defender John White (hamstring) continues his rehabilitation, along with centre-half Harry Lennon (knee), while left-back Nathan Ralph and Lewis Gard are both long-term absentees with cruciate ligament injuries.