Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Wolves could look to bolster their strike force in January and have set their sights on Divock Origi, reports the Daily Mail. Origi, 25, has been on the books of the Anfield outfit since 2014 but has struggled for first-team action, making only two Premier League appearances this season.

Declan Rice could be on his way out of West Ham in the summer, says the Daily Express. The 21-year-old midfielder is said to be subject of interest from Manchester United, but the England international would prefer to head to Chelsea, the paper says.

Arsenal are said to be on the cusp of signing Hertha Berlin’s Omar Rekik, according to Metro. The 18-year-old defender was part of a deal which saw Matteo Geundouzi head to Germany on loan, the paper adds.

However, the Gunners will miss out on target Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, with the Hungary midfielder set to shift from Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig, reports the Daily Mirror.

Everton will need to stump up £13.5million for the signature of Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik, the Sun says. The 26-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer but Napoli still want a return on the 35million euros they paid Ajax in 2016.

Social media round-up

#MCFC have been urged to break the bank to sign Haaland as a replacement for Aguerohttps://t.co/uQrQSHCsbB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 18, 2020 Bruno Fernandes’ ‘head could yet be turned’ as transfer away from Man Utd is foreseen #MUFC https://t.co/Gy1hxsuwhc — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 17, 2020

Players to watch

Roger Ibanez: Liverpool are running the rule over the £30million-rated Roma centre-back as a potential option in light of the injury to Virgil Van Dijk, says Team Talk.

Manchester City’s Jayden Braaf could be leaving the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jayden Braaf: The Dutchman could be on his way out of Manchester City, with the club looking at agreeing a loan move or permanent deal in January, the Daily Mail reports.

Stefan Bajcetic: Manchester United have made an approach for the 16-year-old defender who is currently on the books of Celta Vigo, writes La Voz de Galicia.