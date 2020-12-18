No place for fear as the only way is up for Ross County – Stuart Kettlewell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stuart Kettlewell has told his players there is no place for fear as Ross County shape up for a game the Dingwall boss admits is the biggest of their season so far.

The Highland basement boys host second-bottom Hamilton in a relegation crunch that could go a long way to deciding who is automatically relegated from the Premiership at the end of the campaign.

County sit a point behind Brian Rice’s Accies and Kettlewell is determined it will be his team on the rise come full-time.

He is well aware the pressure is on their team after a run of nine league games without a win.

But he has urged his men to show bravery in the face of adversity.

“It probably is the biggest game of our season so far,” said Kettlewell. “When you’re going through a tough period you always look at the next one being vitally important.

“But playing a team that is round about where you are in the table – and a team who is expected to be in and around where we are now at the end of the season – then it does become that biggest game of the season. There’s no doubt about that.

“The motivation comes from the fact we know we can move up the table and that by 5pm on Saturday we can make the situation look a bit better. That’s all the motivation we need.

“I don’t think it’s a difficult one to get yourself up for.

“If you’re apprehensive or looking a little bit fearful of the situation, then that becomes my job to weed that out and make sure I’ve got a group of players that are fully committed and can embrace the situation.

“I’d love to tell you I have a magic formula or a trick up my sleeve but in football it’s a simple game. It’s about getting full commitment from your players, especially when you’re at the foot of the table.”