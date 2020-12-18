Kane Hemmings available for Burton’s clash with Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton will welcome back Kane Hemmings for the visit of Doncaster.

The striker has missed the last month with a quad injury but is fit again and ready for a recall.

Stephen Quinn is back in contention after serving a one-match ban.

Niall Ennis is also fit after shaking off a knock picked up at Ipswich in midweek, meaning boss Jake Buxton has a full squad to choose from.

Doncaster have suffered a blow, with Josh Sims set to miss out for six weeks.

The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s win over Swindon and faces a period of time out that will take him beyond the duration of his loan spell from Southampton, though discussions are ongoing over an extension.

Madger Gomes looks likely to miss out with a hamstring injury again.

But Jon Taylor will be hoping to start after replacing Sims on Tuesday following a lengthy injury absence.