Cian Bolger set to line up against former club as Northampton host Lincoln

Northampton will welcome back captain Cian Bolger from suspension for the Sky Bet League One clash with his former club Lincoln.

Defender Bolger, who left Sincil Bank in the summer, sat out Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing at Oxford having collected his fifth booking of the season in the previous match.

Joe Martin and Shaun McWilliams remain unavailable to Cobblers boss Keith Curle as they complete suspensions

Centre-backs Luka Racic and Alan Sheehan remain injury doubts having missed the last few games, while Joseph Mills, Joe Nuttall and Scott Pollock are long-term absentees.

Lincoln will asses Lewis Montsma ahead of the game at Sixfields.

The Dutch defender appeared to pick up a knock during the midweek loss to Shrewsbury, although he did manage to complete that game.

Liam Bridcutt, Conor McGrandles (both calf) and Adam Jackson (knee) remain sidelined for the Imps.

Winger Harry Anderson is pushing for a recall, should City manager Michael Appleton opt to make changes following the 1-0 home defeat to the Shrews.