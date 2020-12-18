Matheus Pereira suspended for Sam Allardyce’s first West Brom match in charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sam Allardyce will be without Matheus Pereira for his first match in charge of West Brom at home to Aston Villa.

Brazilian winger Pereira completes a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Kyle Bartley (calf), Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) are still out injured.

Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash will be available for Villa’s trip to The Hawthorns after serving their suspensions.

The duo missed Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Burnley while Ezri Konsa also sat out due to illness and will be assessed ahead of Sunday.

Ross Barkley is closing in on a return from his hamstring injury, although may not be risked, and Trezeguet is sidelined with his own hamstring problem with Wesley (knee) also out until next year.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Furlong, Gibbs, O’Shea, Ajayi, Gallagher, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Grant, Button, Krovinovic, Peltier, Austin, Ivanovic, Robinson, Grosicki

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Cash, Guilbert, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Engels, Targett, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Ramsey, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Traore, Watkins.