Ched Evans and Glenn Whelan could return for Fleetwood against Wigan

Striker Ched Evans and midfielder Glenn Whelan are set to return for Fleetwood’s home match against Wigan.

Head coach Joey Barton left the pair out of the squad for the long midweek trip to Portsmouth, having benched both for the away game at Swindon last weekend, as he sought to manage their workload.

Defender Tom Edwards could return after missing the last two fixtures through injury but goalkeeper Joel Coleman remains a long-term absentee.

Defender Harrison Holgate, who has made nine appearances this season, has joined Altrincham on loan.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson may look to freshen things up after their 5-0 hammering by Rochdale, which he described as “a game too far”.

Richardson has limited resources but midfielder Kai Naismith could return to the squad after a two-match injury-enforced absence.

Defender Tom Pearce and forward Will Keane both came off in midweek and will need to be assessed before the weekend.

Midfielders Matty Palmer and Gavin Massey are both back outside training on the grass as they continue their rehabilitation from injury.