Burnley’s clash with Wolves may come too soon for Dale Stephens

Dale Stephens is closing in on a return for Burnley but Monday’s clash with Wolves may come too soon for the midfielder.

A hamstring injury has restricted his involvement since a September switch from Brighton and yet he could have a part to play over the festive period, which is also the case for defender Phil Bardsley (rib), who was back on the bench at Aston Villa on Thursday.

Sean Dyche remains without Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Jack Cork (ankle), but the duo are edging closer to being back in contention again.

Wolves could be without Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly.

Both players picked up injuries during the victory over Chelsea in midweek and, although boss Nuno Espirito Santo was cagey regarding their fitness on Friday, he said Tuesday’s match had left him with some problems.

Joao Moutinho is available again following suspension but Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) and Jonny (knee) remain sidelined.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Dendoncker, Buur, Hoever, Marcal, Moutinho, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Otasowie, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Podence, Silva.