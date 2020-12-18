Seamus Coleman back for Everton after two-month absence with hamstring injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad for the visit of Arsenal.

The right-back has been out for two months with a hamstring injury as the Toffees have been cautious about bringing him back too soon but he could go straight into a defence which has kept back-to-back clean sheets, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also recalled after being rested at Leicester.

Midfielder Allan (hamstring) is likely to missing for a few weeks, Fabian Delph (thigh) remains unavailable while James Rodriguez (calf) will not be ready to return until Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Arsenal will be without defender Gabriel through suspension following his red card during the midweek draw against Southampton.

Full-back Hector Bellerin is available again after a one-game ban on Wednesday night, but midfielder Granit Xhaka continues to serve out his own three-match suspension.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli has been stepping up his recovery from a knee injury, while midfielder Thomas Partey is sidelined by a thigh problem.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Gomes, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olsen, Kenny, Mina, Davies, Bernard, Gordon, Tosun.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Tierney, Luiz, Holding, Bellerin, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Aubameyang, Pepe, Nketiah, Runarsson, Soares, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Willock, Willian, Lacazette