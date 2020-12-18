Callum McGregor looking to make Hoops history in delayed Scottish Cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Callum McGregor wants Celtic to grab the chance of more glory in the delayed 2019-20 William Hill Scottish Cup final against Hearts this weekend.

The Hoops have been the dominant club in Scottish football with nine successive Premiership titles and are aiming to win an unprecedented quadruple domestic double against Championship Hearts, who they beat in last year’s final.

McGregor, who came through the youth ranks at the Parkhead club, is as keen for success as ever as he eyes up a remarkable 12th successive domestic trophy win on Sunday at Hampden Park.

The 27-year-old Scotland midfielder said: “It is a massive opportunity to go and make history.

“When you are a young kid aspiring to be a footballer these are the situations that you want to be in.

“You probably wouldn’t have envisaged yourself being here but when you are here and had so much success, that hunger becomes greater.

“So it takes an incredible amount of dedication and hard work and performance levels to get to where we are at this point.

“But we have to treat it like any other game, prepare properly. We have trained well this week.

“Everyone is excited, probably more excited than nervous about the challenge if you will and we are really looking forward to it.

“We have waited a while for it (the game) but I suppose that just makes us even hungrier to finish it off and finish it off in a good way.”