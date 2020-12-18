A closer look at Olympic and Paralympic funding for the Paris 2024 cycle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Olympic and Paralympic sports have discovered how much money they will receive for the Paris 2024 cycle, and as usual there are some big winners and losers.

Here the PA news agency provides some detail.

What is the funding, who will get it, and where does it come from?

UK Sport has set out its intent for 🇬🇧 to become successful in a wider range of sports and build a high-performance sports community which reflects the diversity of British society Read about the £352million investment provided by @DCMS & @TNLUK for Olympic & Paralympic sport ⤵️ — UK Sport (@uk_sport) December 18, 2020

The settlement is worth £352million in total, which elite sports funding body UK Sport will split between 43 sports. The money comes from central Government and from the National Lottery.

Who has lost out?

Gymnastics faces a funding cut (David Davies/PA)

Athletics, equestrian, modern pentathlon, rowing, sailing and swimming have all suffered Olympic funding cuts of various sizes. Gymnastics – the subject of an ongoing QC-led review into allegations of bullying – also faces a funding cut.

Who are the winners?

Cycling may need a helping hand (Tim Goode/PA)

Archery and badminton have received big increases, while cycling funding is also up by 12 per cent. However, UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said British Cycling would suffer a “downturn” overall for Paris because of the loss money the governing body sourced itself and invested in the programme for the Tokyo cycle.

What’s UK Sport’s approach to funding?

Gold medals will have to be won ‘the right way’ (Nick Potts/PA)

The ethos has changed from ‘no compromise’ in pursuit of medals to one of ‘winning the right way’. Munday says it is not an either/or situation and insists doing things the right way does not mean Great Britain should expect to win fewer medals. She warned though that doing things the wrong way – and failing to root out “bad people” within programmes – could ultimately lead to funding cuts.

What about Tokyo, has the pandemic affected funding?

📷The iconic Tokyo skyline Let us know your favourite Tokyo landmark below! 🏙️ 👇 Enjoy #Tokyo2020 from above! #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/fOkVe3vQQh — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) December 18, 2020

UK Sport says governing bodies and athletes have been given assurances that funding will not be affected, giving them certainty as they prepare for the delayed Games next summer.

What about the new sports, are they getting anything?

The @Paris2024 sports programme has been approved. It includes these main features: – 100% gender equality– Four additional sports: Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking– More youth-focused events– 10,500 athletes and 329 events#StrongerTogether — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

Climbing, skateboarding and surfing are all set to feature at the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo next summer. All three are part of a seven-strong group of sports which will share a £10.3m ‘progression fund’ as UK Sport seeks medals, and medallists, from the broadest and most diverse range of sports possible.

Hang on, you haven’t mentioned breakdancing….

Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport (Yui Mok/PA)

The sport, which will feature in Paris for the first time, did not apply for progression funding but UK Sport also has a £3m ‘new fund’ which breakdancing could apply for a share of next year in the run-up to Paris.